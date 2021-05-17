Silent Spring to Update Study on Water Testing

BARNSTABLE – A virtual community event is being held by the Silent Spring Institute for past and present members of the Hyannis community on May 18th to receive information about the Massachusetts PFAS and Your Health Study.

The federally funded study is looking for health consequences of past exposure to PFAS in drinking water.

Attendees will be able to learn more about the study, the project goals, and meet the research team.

Executive Director for the Massachusetts Breast Cancer Coalition and Cape Cod Outreach Coordinator for the Silent Spring Institute, Cheryl Osimo, and Barnstable Town Manager, Mark Ells will provide the opening remarks.

Project Lead Dr. Laurel Schaider will provide the main presentation.

The event takes place from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. , to register click HERE

Will Moore, CapeCod.com NewsCenter