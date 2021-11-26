Virtual Event to Discuss How to Make Town Meetings More Accessible

HYANNIS – A virtual meeting will be held on December 9 for those who would like to learn more about how town meetings can be made more accessible.

The Cape Women’s Coalition and Cape Cod Young Professionals are joining together to provide an opportunity for residents to give their thoughts on accessibility challenges related to local town meetings.

These could include language barriers, the timing of the meetings amid busy schedules, and a lack of understanding as to how they actually function.

The organizations will also highlight what some towns on the Cape are doing to make their civic process inclusive to as many people as possible in order to ensure that a large group of people are making decisions that are vital to communities.

The free event will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. More information, including how to register, can be found by clicking here.