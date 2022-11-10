Virtual Job Fair Aims to Connect New England Employers, Job Seekers

HYANNIS – The first ever virtual regional job fair for all of New England will take place on November 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will aim to connect job seekers and employers across the six states. It’s being held by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development and MassHire Department of Career Services.

The fair will feature jobs in high demand fields such as finance, banking, hospitality, healthcare, STEM, and the trades.

The first day of the fair will include recruiters from medical, hospitality, and education. The next day’s session is reserved for jobs in the manufacturing, construction, warehousing, and engineering sectors.

The first hour of both meetings will be held as a priority for veterans.

All jobseekers are encouraged to attend, regardless of experience.

Those looking for more information on the virtual job fair and to register are asked to click here.

By Zac Iven, CapeCod.com NewsCenter