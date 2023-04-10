Session Planned to Discuss PFAS Cleanup Strategy

HYANNIS – A virtual listening session for New England communities to learn about and share feedback on the PFAS Strategic Roadmap has been scheduled for April 11 from 6 to 8 p.m. by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The session plans to provide information about the EPA’s ongoing work under the PFAS Strategic Roadmap and what it means for the region’s citizens.

Members of the community will be offered opportunities to share feedback directly with EPA regional and program leaders.

The session is one of 10 announced by the EPA in November 2022 to offer a series of virtual regional community engagement sessions across the country.

“The EPA’s PFAS Strategic Roadmap outlines specific commitments the Agency is taking to address the risks posed by forever chemicals to people’s health,” said David Cash, EPA Regional Administrator.

“This listening session will give the New England community members and stakeholders a chance to hear about the progress we are making, and most important it will give people an opportunity to give the EPA feedback on actions we should take moving forward,” said Cash, who is also the co-chair of EPA’s national PFAS Task Force.

EPA Region 1’s virtual regional community engagement session will be held via Zoom on April 11, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.