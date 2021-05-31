Virtual Rally Highlights Pandemic’s Affect on Local Businesses

HYANNIS – A Virtual Rally and Digital Day of Action were recently held for local business owners to share their experiences and learn of new legislative initiatives that would continue to help them as the COVID-19 vaccination process continues.

Four undertakings, including pursuing business interruption payments from insurance companies and extending the ability for restaurants to sell cocktails to-go were introduced on Beacon Hill to help businesses across the state.

Lawmakers such as Barnstable/Dukes/Nantucket State Representative Dylan Fernandes (D-Falmouth) were on hand during the meeting to provide information about the legislation.

Local business owners also participated with Jeffrey Mitchell from the Talkative Pig in Chatham sharing his story about the pandemic leading to hardship which was then somewhat offset by help from state legislation.

Caps on fees from third party food delivery apps have also proven helpful for many businesses.

Love Live Local, Cocktails for Commonwealth, THIRST, Cambridge Local First, Sustainable Business Network of MA, and Mass Restaurants United all joined to cohost the event.

“Even though restrictions have gone away, capacities are back to 100%, it’s still going to take years to recover from the last 15 months,” said CEO of Love Live Local Amanda Converse in a recent interview with CapeCod.com.