Virtual Run for Troops is Underway

HARWICH = The Canal Run for the Troops, hosted by Cape Cod Cares for the Troops, kicked off virtually on Thursday.

Michelle DeSilva with Cape Cod Cares for the Troops explained that anyone can take part in the event, and participants can run or walk a distance of their choosing by themselves or alongside family and friends.

“It’s really easy this year, because you can decide where you want to run, the day you want to run, and the time you want to run,” DeSilva said.

“You just register, and then the rest is easy.”

The coronavirus pandemic has led to this event being the sole fundraiser for the organization in recent months.

While DeSilva would prefer to hold it in its typical in-person fashion, she is happy and thankful that support for local troops and their families can be provided in some way.

“It’s a great event, but at least we can still continue this event,” DeSilva continued.

The Canal Run for the Troops raises money for care packages to be sent to troops deployed abroad. DeSilva said that any gift helps as the holiday season approaches, and people who choose to not run can still help the cause with a donation.

For more information, visit Cape Cod Cares for the Troops’ website by clicking here. The virtual run goes through October 7.