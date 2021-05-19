You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Virtual Town Hall Dives into Joint Base Machine Gun Range

May 19, 2021

HYANNIS – A virtual town hall meeting will be hosted by the Massachusetts National Guard to discuss the multi-purpose machine gun range planned for Joint Base Cape Cod.

Organizations such as the Association to Preserve Cape Cod have voiced concern over the proposed machine gun range’s potential impact on the Cape’s drinking water and wildlife habitat.

The National Guard previously issued a Finding of No Significant Impact statement indicating that the range’s operation would have little to no impact on the environment.

The project would ease training logistics for the National Guard, which currently must send trainees to either Camp Ethan Allen in Vermont or Fort Drum to complete necessary machine gun training.

The range would require the clearing of up to 170 acres for the range footprint, facilities, utility extensions, access, and firebreaks.

The public meeting will be hosted on Thursday, May 20 at 5:30 pm on Zoom.

Advance registration is required and can be done here.

