Volunteers Wanted for River Herring Count

HYANNIS – The Barnstable Clean Water Coalition is looking for volunteers to count the herring as they travel upriver.

The group will be monitoring herring at fish ladders along the Marstons Mills River for the annual spring migration.

Per the Massachusetts Department of Fisheries and Wildlife, the visual herring count begins on April 1st and usually lasts approximately four to six weeks.

Volunteers spend ten minutes per hour daily from 7am to 7pm counting the herring as they swim up the fish ladder and into Mill Pond.

Recording water temperatures and weather conditions at the time of their counts is also included in the process.

For more information or to become a volunteer, visit their website.