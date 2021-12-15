VOTES Act Seeks to Overhaul State Electoral System

HYANNIS – Voting rights organizations are pushing for the approval of a new bill that would assure and expand rights for voters across the state.

The VOTES Act has been endorsed by over 100 organizations throughout the state for its pro-voter changes.

Many are in favor of the VOTES Act, according to 10th Middlesex State Representative John Lawn (D).

“Items in the VOTES Act are very popular with the public, and it has already passed the Senate back in October,” Lawn told attendees of the House Legislator’s Briefing on the act last week.

Lawn is the former House Chair of the Election Laws Committee and a sponsor of the bill, which advocates for items such as same-day voter registration, permanent adoption of a vote by mail option, early voting, jail-based voting, and more.

Over 100 legislators are co-sponsoring the bill, which is formerly known as “An Act Fostering Voting Opportunities, Trust, Equity, and Security”.

The act aims to make voting more accessible to all after the successful implementation of many of these measures on a temporary basis for the 2020 election.