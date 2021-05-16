‘Walk for Home’ Seeks to Help Growing Homeless Population

PROVINCETOWN – The third annual Homeless Prevention Council Walk for Home will be taking place Saturday, June 12 both in-person in Provincetown and virtually.

The event will take place from 9am-12pm and will be raising funds for homeless prevention.

The HPC has been in business on Cape Cod for 30 years, and the COVID-19 Pandemic has only increased the number of individuals who need their services.

“We would be taking phone calls here at the office, and a person would say ‘I’m making a phone call I never thought I’d have to make… It’s a tough call to make for folks that haven’t had to ask for support or aren’t really sure where to go,” said CEO Hadley Luddy.

Property prices have gone up on the Cape due to a high demand for properties.

Many are looking for second homes or homes away from the city due to the change to at-home work that many experienced.

For those walking in-person, the meeting place in Provincetown Town Hall.

Registration can be done in person, or online here.