Waquoit Bay Reserve to Host Quashnet River Trail Walk

January 5, 2020
 

Courtesy of the Waquoit Bay Reserve.

FALMOUTH – The Waquoit Bay Reserve will host a winter walk Sunday, January 5 along the Quashnet River Trail.

The 2.5-mile hike through the Quashnet River Woodlands follows a forested trail along the banks of the restored native brook trout stream.

The first section is an easy stroll down the dirt fire road. After crossing the river, the return trip is a narrow foot path with some moderate hills.

The walk is co-sponsored by the Southeast Mass Adult Walking Club and runs from 1 to 3 p.m.

Registration is not required and guests are advised to dress for the weather with sturdy walking shoes, and to bring water and a snack.

Walkers will meet at the parking area on Martin Road off Route 28 in Falmouth.

Inclement weather will cancel the walk.

The SE Mass Adult Walking Club is always open to new members ages 16 and up.

