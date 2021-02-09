Waquoit Bay Reserve to Host Virtual Research Event Every Tuesday

WAQUOIT – Virtual events outlining research done by the Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve will be held every Tuesday.

Local scientists will join Zoom calls to discuss their line of work and how they are researching and discovering valuable information and resources.

Guests will be able to ask questions as well.

The events will be held weekly from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Registration beforehand is required in order to gain access to the Zoom conference.

For more information, visit the reserve’s website by clicking here.