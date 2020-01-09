Wareham Police Seek Missing Teen

WAREHAM – The Wareham Police are investigating a report of a missing teenage girl.

Sadie Jones, 14, was reported missing by her foster parent.

Jones is white, 5-foot-3 inches tall, around 100 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information that can assist police in locating the juvenile is asked to contact Wareham police.

Please call Wareham Police Juvenile Detective Karl Baptiste @ 508-295-1212 or leave a message on Facebook messenger at WarehamPoliceDepartment@Warehampolice. An anonymous tip can be left on the tip line by calling 508-291-2300 or by texting a tip. Text 274637(CRIMES) on your cell phone, in the text field and start with “warehampd” then your message.