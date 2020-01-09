You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Wareham Police Seek Missing Teen

Wareham Police Seek Missing Teen

January 9, 2020

Courtesy of Wareham Police.

WAREHAM – The Wareham Police are investigating a report of a missing teenage girl.

Sadie Jones, 14, was reported missing by her foster parent.

Jones is white, 5-foot-3 inches tall, around 100 pounds with green eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information that can assist police in locating the juvenile is asked to contact Wareham police.

Please call Wareham Police Juvenile Detective Karl Baptiste @ 508-295-1212 or leave a message on Facebook messenger at WarehamPoliceDepartment@Warehampolice. An anonymous tip can be left on the tip line by calling 508-291-2300 or by texting a tip. Text 274637(CRIMES) on your cell phone, in the text field and start with “warehampd” then your message.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With:
About Brian Merchant

Brian Merchant grew up in Central Massachusetts and now lives in South Dennis on the Cape. He has been part of the news team in the CapeCod.com NewsCenter since the spring of 2014. He studied radio broadcasting at the University of Tennessee.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 