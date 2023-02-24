You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Wareham Police to Host Narcan Training

Wareham Police to Host Narcan Training

February 24, 2023

WAREHAM – A Narcan training event will be held by the Wareham Police Department and Plymouth County Outreach on Thursday, March 23.

Residents from across the region–not just Wareham or Plymouth County–are invited to find out more about the medication, which is used to reduce the effects of opioids.

Community members will also take part in a discussion about substance use while learning the signs of an opioid overdose and the proper actions to take if one happens.

The event will take place at the Buzzards Bay Coalition’s Onset Bay Center along Onset Ave from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants will leave with free Narcan and harm reduction kits. Reservations are not required, but they are encouraged.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 