Wareham Police to Host Narcan Training

WAREHAM – A Narcan training event will be held by the Wareham Police Department and Plymouth County Outreach on Thursday, March 23.

Residents from across the region–not just Wareham or Plymouth County–are invited to find out more about the medication, which is used to reduce the effects of opioids.

Community members will also take part in a discussion about substance use while learning the signs of an opioid overdose and the proper actions to take if one happens.

The event will take place at the Buzzards Bay Coalition’s Onset Bay Center along Onset Ave from 5 to 7 p.m. Participants will leave with free Narcan and harm reduction kits. Reservations are not required, but they are encouraged.