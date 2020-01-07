You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Warren’s New Bankruptcy Plan May Spark a Clash with Biden

Warren’s New Bankruptcy Plan May Spark a Clash with Biden



WASHINGTON (AP) – Sen. Elizabeth Warren is promising to remake the nation’s consumer bankruptcy system if elected president.

She’s returning to her political roots while also potentially picking a fight with a top rival for the Democratic presidential nomination, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The Massachusetts senator on Tuesday unveiled a plan she said would make the process of declaring bankruptcy easier and cheaper for many Americans with debts they can’t pay.

The plan also would largely undo a 2005 law that was backed by Biden and financial industry interests with a lot of political clout in his home state of Delaware.

