WATCH: Habitat for Humanity Cape Cod Gears Up for Blitz Build

September 19, 2024

Habitat for Humanity Cape Cod is gearing up for their 2024 Blitz Build taking place Sept 23 – 27. The annual tradition gets a full house done in only one week thanks to local partners and organizations. More on the Blitz Build here.

About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


