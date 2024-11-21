You are here: Home / NewsCenter / WATCH: Humpback Seen Swimming through Canal

WATCH: Humpback Seen Swimming through Canal

November 21, 2024

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reported a humpback whale swimming through the Cape Cod Canal Wednesday. In their post on Facebook, officials said the sighting was near the east end fish pier. 

