You are here: Home / NewsCenter / WATCH: Livestreaming Cape Cod osprey cam returns

WATCH: Livestreaming Cape Cod osprey cam returns

June 11, 2025

Photo courtesy of Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve

FALMOUTH – Fans of ospreys are getting another chance this year to view the birds nesting on the Cape.

A live stream has been provided annually since 2022 thanks to a partnership that includes the Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, The Friends of Mashpee Wildlife Refuge and Comcast Business.

The osprey pair that’s currently occupying the nest was nicknamed “Rachel” and “Carson”, in honor of the famous environmentalist.

Rachel Carson, who studied at Marine Biological Laboratory, wrote the book “Silent Spring” in 1962, which exposed the dangers of widespread pesticide use. The Newton, Mass-based Silent Spring Institute has continued Carson’s work and has evaluated PFAS saturation in Hyannis.

To view the osprey cam, click here

By Jim McCabe, CapeCod.com NewsCenter

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Jim McCabe

Jim McCabe is a native of (suburban) Philadelphia who has lived in New England and covered Cape Cod news since 2016. He is also the play-by-play announcer for the Cape-based Seahawks Hockey Club .


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 