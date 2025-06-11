WATCH: Livestreaming Cape Cod osprey cam returns

Click to print (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – Fans of ospreys are getting another chance this year to view the birds nesting on the Cape.

A live stream has been provided annually since 2022 thanks to a partnership that includes the Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, The Friends of Mashpee Wildlife Refuge and Comcast Business.

The osprey pair that’s currently occupying the nest was nicknamed “Rachel” and “Carson”, in honor of the famous environmentalist.

Rachel Carson, who studied at Marine Biological Laboratory, wrote the book “Silent Spring” in 1962, which exposed the dangers of widespread pesticide use. The Newton, Mass-based Silent Spring Institute has continued Carson’s work and has evaluated PFAS saturation in Hyannis.

To view the osprey cam, click here.