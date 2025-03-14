You are here: Home / NewsCenter / WATCH: New England Aquarium Sets Up Aging Penguin “Retirement Home”

March 14, 2025

Six African penguins at the New England Aquarium are settling into a new “retirement home” that is providing a comfortable environment as the birds age. Aquarium officials said more than half of the Aquarium’s penguin colony has met or surpassed their typical life expectancy of 10–15 years in the wild.

Last year, staff began to reimagine the penguin exhibit and create a designated space for birds experiencing medical conditions related to advanced age.

“Our goal is to take a proactive approach to managing geriatric animals in an environment that better meets their physical and behavioral needs,” said Kristen McMahon, the Aquarium’s Curator of Pinnipeds and Penguins.

