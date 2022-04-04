Watch New Osprey Nest Cam in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A live camera feed of an osprey nest at the Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve is now available for the public to stream.

The 4K feed features a pair of ospreys and will hopefully include their offspring eventually.

The nest cam was a product of a partnership between Comcast, the Friends of Mashpee National Wildlife Refuge, and Waquoit Bay.

Officials from the organizations hope the footage will be beneficial for bird enthusiasts, teachers, and researchers.

“This will be the first time we will be able to get an up-close look to learn more about the behavior of the birds. This is a great opportunity to educate people about these raptors with such strong ties to the estuary,” Director Tonna-Marie Rogers said.

According to the Friends of the Mashpee National Wildlife Refuge, ospreys are known as “fish hawks” due to their 99% fish diet, making the Cape a popular home for the birds.

Click here to watch the livestream.

By Brian Engles, CapeCod.com NewsCenter