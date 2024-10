Who are Electric Vehicles for and will Mass. hit its 2035 phase out of fossil-fuel cars? Mark Schieldrop, representative from AAA Northeast, joins Grady Culhane in the CapeCod.com news center for a big conversation on the difficult topic that has been a nation-wide issue. Schieldrop says the adoption process is nuanced as it’s challenged consumers to rethink how they drive. He adds that for the destination focused Cape Cod economy, the questions of how and when to charge are even more important.