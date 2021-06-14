Drought Conditions Continue to Cause Concern

HYANNIS – Drought conditions have prompted state authorities to warn residents to act accordingly in preparation for the difficulties brought on by a lack of rain.

Increased caution when using outdoor firepits, grills, and participating in other outdoor activities involving fire is advised to attempt to avoid brush and forest fires.

Cape Cod is currently remaining at a Level 1-Mild Drought while the Southeast part of the state is elevating to a Level 1-Mild Drought.

Streamflow across most regions in the state is recovering, but Cape stream levels are still low due to low groundwater.

Reducing water consumption by limiting outdoor watering to no more than one day a week, planting non-lawn/non-grass landscapes, increasing planting of drought-tolerant species, and installing rain collection tools is recommended by authorities.

To combat the ever-changing water levels on the Cape, the proposed state budget suggests continuation of funding for flood risk management services and the Cape Cod Canal, with over $13 million suggested to be provided for canal navigation maintenance work.

Additionally, nearly $3 million is set to go to maintenance dredging in Green Harbor, and $6,000 will be put towards a bridge inspection for Plymouth Harbor.