You are here: Home / NewsCenter / COMM Water District Flushing to Begin Wednesday

COMM Water District Flushing to Begin Wednesday

March 9, 2021

CENTERVILLE – Water main flushing in the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills district will begin on Wednesday, March 10.

Fire hydrants will be opened throughout the area for limited periods of time in order to verify that they are working and to minimize mineral and sedimentary build up in the COMM Water Department’s pipes.

Work will be done on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the middle of June, starting in Centerville on Wednesday.

Residents are being advised to not draw any water when flushing is being done in their neighborhoods, as appliances, plumbing features, and laundry could be stained.

The water should also not be ingested during those times; drinking and cooking water should be set aside beforehand, and cold water should be ran afterwards in order to clear the water lines.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 