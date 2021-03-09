COMM Water District Flushing to Begin Wednesday

CENTERVILLE – Water main flushing in the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills district will begin on Wednesday, March 10.

Fire hydrants will be opened throughout the area for limited periods of time in order to verify that they are working and to minimize mineral and sedimentary build up in the COMM Water Department’s pipes.

Work will be done on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. through the middle of June, starting in Centerville on Wednesday.

Residents are being advised to not draw any water when flushing is being done in their neighborhoods, as appliances, plumbing features, and laundry could be stained.

The water should also not be ingested during those times; drinking and cooking water should be set aside beforehand, and cold water should be ran afterwards in order to clear the water lines.