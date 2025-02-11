WE CAN Announces New President And Vice President

HARWICH PORT – WE CAN has announced new leadership appointments to its Board of Directors with Michaela Herlihy and Jitka Borowick being named President and Vice President.

The duo brings extensive experience to their new roles with the non-profit, which empowers and supports regional women to take control of their financial futures through a variety of local programs.

Herlily, an Osterville resident, is the acting President of Beacon Financial Planning, Inc., and has previously served on WE CAN’s Investment Committee and as its Board Vice President.

Borowick, a resident of Barnstable Village, is an area business owner, launching Cleangreen and Nove Yoga.

The Board of Directors consists of 19 individuals, bringing a diverse set of skills to support and guide its strategic direction.