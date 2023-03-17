WE CAN to Open Second Location in Hyannis

HYANNIS – Women’s Empowerment through Cape Area Networking (WE CAN) will be opening a second location in Hyannis.

The organization, which offers resources and opportunities to local women in need of things such as employment or personal support, said opening an additional spot alongside their flagship office in Harwich expands accessibility.

The new site along Airport Drive in Hyannis will offer workshops, group and individual mentoring, and more.

An open house will ring in the new center on Wednesday, March 29 from 8 to 9:30 a.m. To learn more, visit WE CAN’s website by clicking here.