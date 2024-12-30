Weather Will Determine When New Year’s Eve Fireworks Launch In Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown will host its annual First Light New Year’s Eve fireworks display on Tuesday at 5 p.m., weather-permitting.

Rain is possible Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service forecast. Officials say the event could be rescheduled to tonight, and that you should check the Provincetown Town Hall Facebook page for updates.

The fireworks celebration over the harbor will launch from MacMillan Pier. “Low noise” fireworks will be used that remove the concussive booms which can be disturbing to people and pets, following a non-binding resolution that was passed at town meeting in 2023.

Provincetown is reminding New Year’s Eve revelers that local taxi companies are providing free rides to homes in P-Town, Truro, Wellfleet and Eastham starting at 10 p.m. Tuesday and continuing until 4 a.m. Wednesday.