Webinar Set For Wednesday on Proposed Stellwagen Visitor Center

PROVINCETOWN – Members of the Provincetown community are invited to take part in a public webinar regarding a proposed visitor center at the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary on Wednesday.

The town, along with the Center for Coastal Studies, NOAA, and the Community Steering Committee, will be coordinating the event.

Public comments on the proposed project, which will feature exhibits and other resources, will be taken during the meeting. Architects will also be on hand to share designs and answer questions.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. To learn more, including how to register, visit the Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary’s website by clicking here.