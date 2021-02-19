AmeriCorps Cape Cod Seeking Proposals for 2021

BARNSTABLE – Three webinars are being held in April by Barnstable County AmeriCorps Cape Cod for organizations looking to apply for an Individual Placement during the upcoming program year.

Individual Placements provide opportunities for organizations to host a member of AmeriCorps Cape Cod for a number of days each week from this October to July of 2022.

The projects that applications revolve around should relate to disaster preparation, natural resource management, and environment education.

The webinars are on April 6 at 10 a.m., as well as on April 7 at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Organizations interested in applying must attend one of the meetings.

For more information, click here.