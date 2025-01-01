Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater To Expand Successful School Collaboration

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater (WHAT) recently announced the expansion of its successful Mask Project with a series of education initiatives inspired by theatrical mask traditions.

The Mask Project, launched in 2023, saw a partnership with WHAT and Outer Cape elementary schools to engage local students through the development of unique, student-crafted masks, drawing on the long and storied history of tragic and comedic masks in theatrical performances.

Following an enthusiastic response over its first two years, the collaboration will continue with an eight-week performance workshop in which students will incorporate their masks in an original performance piece, to be performed on the Julie Harris Stage on March 14.

A second session will begin in March, including a special week-long program during the April break.

Over 75 of student-made masks are currently being exhibited at the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater for public viewing and will remain in place through January.