Wellfleet, Nantucket Receive State Funding for Infrastructure Projects

November 23, 2020

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet and Nantucket have received funding in the most recent MassWorks Infrastructure Grant Program distribution round.

Nantucket will receive $1.5 million for improvements to Waitt Drive, which will become a roadway connector and the site of new parcels and affordable housing units.

Wellfleet is being given $2.5 million for an upgrade and expansion of their water system.

These grants, announced by Governor Charlie Baker and other high ranking officials, were a part of a total of almost $68 million distributed for 36 projects across the state.

