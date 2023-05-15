Wellfleet Opens Applications for Pre-School Voucher Program

WELLFLEET – The Wellfleet Pre-School Voucher Program is now accepting applications following a recent expansion

Voters at town meeting and the town election approved $175,000 in additional funding for the program, which will now include children aged one month to five years. The program is open to families living within Wellfleet as well as to employees of the town.

Individual vouchers will have a limit of $7,000 per child each fiscal year. Funding will be sent directly to schools or daycare centers.

For more information, visit the town’s website by clicking here.