Wellfleet OysterFest Transitioning to Virtual Format

September 16, 2020

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Shellfish Promotion and Tasting (SPAT) has announced that their annual Wellfleet OysterFest will be done through a virtual format this year.

A live stream will be broadcast on October 17 from the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater.

Executive Director Michele Insley said said this would be the 20th installment of the event and the organization did not want to miss the opportunity to shed light on the Wellfleet oyster despite the coronavirus outbreak.

“That’s part of our mission: to preserve, protect, and promote the industry,” Insley said.

Insley described the format as something similar to a variety show, with famous chefs and musical acts being shown live alongside the signature shuck-off and more.

Developing this show, she added, had to match the energy of their in-person festivals, which have attracted thousands of guests over the years.

“We’re really confident that this creation–this production that we’ve created–will do that, and it’s going to be really fun,” Insley said.

