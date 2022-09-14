Wellfleet Voters OK Maurice’s Campground Purchase

WELLFLEET – Voters at Wellfleet’s special town meeting advanced plans to purchase Maurice’s Campground for $6.5 million.

They also passed an article approving $675,000 to deed restrict the property for affordable housing.

Town officials said the acquisition could help tackle the town’s housing issues, though the town must first continue to operate the property as a campground for the next six years as part of the purchase agreement.

The proposal still requires approval at November’s town election.