You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Wellfleet Youth Film Festival Begins Friday

Wellfleet Youth Film Festival Begins Friday

May 7, 2021

WELLFLEET – Young filmmakers will be showcased this weekend during the 2nd annual Wellfleet Youth Film Festival.

One to five minute films from directors aged 8 to 18 across a range of genres will be shown during a virtual event hosted by the Wellfleet Preservation Hall.

The festival’s films will go live on Friday, May 7, at 4 p.m. At the festival’s conclusion, awards will be given out.

For more information on the Wellfleet Youth Film Festival, visit the Wellfleet Preservation Hall’s website by clicking here.

About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


