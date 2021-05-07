Wellfleet Youth Film Festival Begins Friday

WELLFLEET – Young filmmakers will be showcased this weekend during the 2nd annual Wellfleet Youth Film Festival.

One to five minute films from directors aged 8 to 18 across a range of genres will be shown during a virtual event hosted by the Wellfleet Preservation Hall.

The festival’s films will go live on Friday, May 7, at 4 p.m. At the festival’s conclusion, awards will be given out.

For more information on the Wellfleet Youth Film Festival, visit the Wellfleet Preservation Hall’s website by clicking here.