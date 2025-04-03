You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Wendy’s Wants Old Bank Space as Drive Thru, Residents Pushing Back

Wendy’s Wants Old Bank Space as Drive Thru, Residents Pushing Back

April 3, 2025

HYANNIS – Whether a drive-through Wendy’s restaurant can be built on West Main Street Hyannis at the former Santander Bank as envisioned by developers will be decided in court. 

The Zoning Board shot down the project previously citing traffic issues, but a land court in January sided with developer Arista Hyannis.

The board then approved the special permit in February but added multiple conditions including limiting noise and light to the property line and closing the drive through by 10 pm. 

The developer has taken issue with those limits, calling them unwarranted, and adds that their plan meets all traffic requirements.

They say the permit with stipulations goes against the January court ruling and has filed for contempt. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With:
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 