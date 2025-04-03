Wendy’s Wants Old Bank Space as Drive Thru, Residents Pushing Back

HYANNIS – Whether a drive-through Wendy’s restaurant can be built on West Main Street Hyannis at the former Santander Bank as envisioned by developers will be decided in court.

The Zoning Board shot down the project previously citing traffic issues, but a land court in January sided with developer Arista Hyannis.

The board then approved the special permit in February but added multiple conditions including limiting noise and light to the property line and closing the drive through by 10 pm.

The developer has taken issue with those limits, calling them unwarranted, and adds that their plan meets all traffic requirements.

They say the permit with stipulations goes against the January court ruling and has filed for contempt.