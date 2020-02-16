West Falmouth Library To Host Wampanoag Presentation

FALMOUTH – The West Falmouth Library is hosting a special presentation on Wampanoag culture and Food later this month.

The presentation includes:

Erica Adams (Scholar and Mashpee Resident) and Gail Melix (Wampanoag) will present a history of Wampanoag communities.

Romona/ Nosapocket Peters ( Bear Clan member of the Mashpee Wampanoag) will talk about Wampanoag Spirituality

Joan Tavares Avant ( Wampanoag and Chef) will conclude the program with a history and sampling of Wampanoag food.

The presentation takes place February 26th from 5:30-8-30 p.m.