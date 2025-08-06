What is Island Pickle, the new indoor Pickleball sports facility coming this fall?

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

(MASHPEE) – Mashpee town officials have given the go-ahead to Island Pickle to open this fall, including permits for alcohol sales and live entertainment. But what will it include exactly?

In this previous CapeCod.com NewsCenter interview with developer Bill Russel, he outlines the ten courts, golf simulators, and restaurant coming to Evergreen Circle later this year.

The over 30,000 square foot facility is located in an industrial park, away from any neighbors.

Russel says his facility will go a long way towards reducing the infamous noise associated with outdoor play that has lead to complaints across Cape Cod.