You are here: Home / NewsCenter / What is Island Pickle, the new indoor Pickleball sports facility coming this fall?

What is Island Pickle, the new indoor Pickleball sports facility coming this fall?

August 6, 2025

(MASHPEE) – Mashpee town officials have given the go-ahead to Island Pickle to open this fall, including permits for alcohol sales and live entertainment. But what will it include exactly?

In this previous CapeCod.com NewsCenter interview with developer Bill Russel, he outlines the ten courts, golf simulators, and restaurant coming to Evergreen Circle later this year. 

The over 30,000 square foot facility is located in an industrial park, away from any neighbors.

Russel says his facility will go a long way towards reducing the infamous noise associated with outdoor play that has lead to complaints across Cape Cod. 

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter, Top Story Tagged With: ,
About Grady Culhane

Grady Culhane is a Cape Cod native from Eastham. He studied media communications at Cape Cod Community College and joined the CapeCod.com News Center in 2019. Host of Sunday Journal.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 