Whelan Endorsed by Yarmouth Fire Fighters’ Union

July 29, 2020

BREWSTER – First Barnstable District State Representative Tim Whelan announced that his campaign for re-election has received the endorsement of the Yarmouth Fire Fighters IAFF Local 2122.

Whelan in his third term representing the First Barnstable district, which consists of portions of Barnstable, Yarmouth, Brewster and all of Yarmouth.

“I am proud of the work my office has done to stand with our friends in the fire service who work hard to keep us safe every day,” said Whelan.

“These brave women and men are always there serving the needs in our community 24/7/365 and I am heartened by their unanimous support of my serving for another term as State Representative.”

Whelan, a Republican, is assigned as the Ranking member of the Joint Committee on Public Service and also serves on the House and Joint committees on Ways and Means as well as the Joint Committee on Higher Education.

Whelan’s campaign for re-election has been previously endorsed by the Massachusetts Nurses Association and Barnstable Fire Fighters IAFF Local 3276.

Whelan is currently serving his third term in the Massachusetts House of Representatives.

He is running against Dennis Democrat Josh Mason.

