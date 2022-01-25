You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Whelan Gets Two Endorsements in Race for Sheriff



January 25, 2022

State Representative Tim Whelan (R-Brewster) delivers a passionate address on the House floor Tuesday before a vote to pass a bill to ban hand-held cellphone use while driving. Screen grab from a House Chamber video.

HYANNIS – First Barnstable District State Representative Tim Whelan has received two new endorsements in his campaign for Barnstable County Sheriff. 

The Mashpee Police Sergeant’s Union and the Bourne Patrolman’s Association have both endorsed Whelan in his race for the seat.

“I sincerely appreciate the strong support my campaign for sheriff continues to receive from our public safety community across Cape Cod,” Whelan said in a statement.

“I’ve worked side by side with the dedicated women and men who serve and protect our communities and cherish the strong and trustful relationships I’ve built with them over our years of service”.

Whelan, a Republican, is a 26 year veteran of law enforcement, including as a lieutenant with the Worcester County Sheriff’s Department. He also served in the Massachusetts State Police.

Whelan announced his intention to run after Sheriff Jim Cummings said that he would retire after 24 years of service.

