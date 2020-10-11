Whelan Scores Multiple Endorsements in Re-election Bid

BREWSTER – First Barnstable State Representative Tim Whelan has received a number of new endorsements prior to the November general election.

The Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts have endorsed the Republican incumbent, along with the Massachusetts and Northern New England Laborers District Council as well as the Retired State, County, and Municipal Employees Association of Massachusetts, also known as Mass Retirees.

Whelan thanked the organizations for their support.

Whelan will face Democrat Josh Mason in the November election.