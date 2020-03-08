White Ribbon Day Encourages Men to Pledge Against Violence

HYANNIS – An event in recognition of White Ribbon Day, which encourages men to take a pledge against violence, was held Thursday at Cape Cod Community College.

Hosted by Independence House, in conjunction with the Yarmouth Police Department and the Cape and Island’s District Attorney’s Office, the event is a part of the larger White Ribbon Day initiative.

Men and boys across the globe take a pledge and wear a white ribbon as a sign of solidarity with women and girls who have been impacted by domestic abuse and sexual violence.

Assistant District Attorney and Chief of the Domestic Violence Unit Michael Patterson said that solidarity should be maintained with all victims.

“It’s incredibly important to be mindful of this, not just one day a year, but to do things and have conversations that cause us to be mindful of it throughout the year,” Patterson said.

Patterson explained that factors such as the #MeToo movement and the coverage of cases regarding high-profile abusers such as Larry Nassar have helped lead to a more active and prevalent dialogue centered on violence against women.

While this is the second time this event has been held at the college, Patterson has attended several similar events over the years. What makes the event unique, he said, is that it is based within a hub of a young demographic.

“I firmly believe that ending domestic violence and sexual assault against women, children, or anyone for that matter, starts with our younger generation, and teaching people what appropriate relationships are and how to be better human beings,” he said.

Supporting organizations such as the Yarmouth Board of Health and the Barnstable County Human Rights Advisory Commission were in attendance to support the cause.

Independence House is a local non-profit organization that offers resources, advocacy, and counseling that looks to prevent domestic abuse and sexual violence.

To learn more, visit www.independencehouse.org.