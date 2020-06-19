White Shark Research Season Underway

CHATHAM -The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy has kicked off its 2020 white shark research season.

Three white sharks were tagged on Wednesday off of Monomoy Island as they were circling a whale carcass.

“It was, I think, the earliest that a shark could’ve been tagged in a season,” said Atlantic White Shark Conservancy Director Cynthia Wigren.

“So that was really exciting, and just a good kickoff to the 2020 season.”

Wigren said that typically, June is the time when sharks return to the area. Their presence often peaks from August through October.

With that in mind, Wigren said that beach visitors should remain cautious.

“As people are starting to head back to the beaches it’s definitely the time of year to be paying attention to the safety tips and the signs, and listening to lifeguards,” she said.

Wigren said the Sharktivity app is a great resource for residents and visitors to learn about new shark sightings across Cape Cod.

More shark tagging information will be shared by the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy as the summer continues. For more information, visit the conservancy’s website by clicking here.