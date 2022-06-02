You are here: Home / NewsCenter / WHO: Monkeypox Won’t Turn Into Pandemic, But Many Unknowns

WHO: Monkeypox Won’t Turn Into Pandemic, But Many Unknowns

June 2, 2022

Photo courtesy of U.S. Mission Geneva/Eric Bridiers

LONDON (AP) – The World Health Organization’s top monkeypox expert said she doesn’t expect the hundreds of cases reported to date to turn into another pandemic.

But she acknowledged there are still many unknowns about the disease, including how exactly it’s spreading and whether the suspension of smallpox immunization decades ago may be speeding its transmission.

Dr. Rosamund Lewis said the WHO is investigating questions including whether monkeypox is spread via sex, in the air, and if people without symptoms can transmit the disease. She said there’s still time to contain the current problem.

On Monday, Congo reported 9 deaths and 465 cases this year. Nigeria reported its first moneypox death this year and the U.K. reported 71 more cases.

By Maria Cheng, Associated Press

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 