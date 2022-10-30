You are here: Home / NewsCenter / WHOI Boat Helps with Sinking Ship Rescue

WHOI Boat Helps with Sinking Ship Rescue

October 30, 2022

U.S. Coast Guard/CWN

NORFOLK, Virginia (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard, a crew of scientists and others launched an air and sea mission to rescue 13 people, including a child, from a fishing vessel just moments before it sank in darkness in the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Virginia.

The Coast Guard said in a statement that it received a mayday call from the Tremont fishing vessel after it collided with a 1,000-foot cargo ship early on Friday, October 28.

A scientific research ship operated by the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution sent an inflatable boat that took the sinking ship’s crew to another responding vessel.

A Coast Guard helicopter hoisted the captain from the Tremont just before it sank. No injuries were reported.

BY MARK PRATT AND BEN FINLEY, THE ASSOCIATED PRESS. 

