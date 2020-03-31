WHOI Constructing New Innovation Hub

FALMOUTH – The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution is planning to build a new, state-of-the-art building on its campus.

The building will be located on WHOI’s Quissett Campus off Woods Hole Road.

The building will be three-stories and will contain offices, meeting rooms, and lab spaces for focus on advancing technology on autonomous systems, as well as research and development of new sensors.

“This new hub of innovation will help drive advancements in underwater technology, from sensors to robotics and communications, to further our understanding of the ocean,” said WHOI President and Director Mark Abbot in a statement.

The 50,000 square-foot space will also house staff and labs being moved off of the Institution’s dock area as part of the Strategic Facility Assessment and ongoing efforts to rebuild WHOI’s waterfront.

Funding for the project came from a bond issued by MassDevelopment, a group that offers financial assistance to nonprofit organizations and institutions for equipment upgrades, new construction, and renovations.

The new building will be located adjacent to the existing Laboratory for Ocean Sensors and Observing Systems building, and is expected to be completed in 2021.