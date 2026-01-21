You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Winning lifetime prize lottery ticket bought on Cape Cod

January 21, 2026

Natalie Logan.

FALMOUTH – A $25,000 a year for life prize winning ticket that was sold on Cape Cod has been claimed in the multi-state Lucky for Life game.

Cranfield Homesteaders Trust of Quincy won the drawing that took place December 17.

The trust, represented by trustee Natalie Logan, claimed the prize Friday, January 16 at Massachusetts State Lottery headquarters in Dorchester.

The trust selected the annuity option for its prize and received its first annual payment of $25,000 before taxes.

The winning ticket was purchased at Teaticket Market, 125 Teaticket Hwy in Teaticket. The store receives a $5,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

