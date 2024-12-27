Winning Names Picked For MassDOT Snowplows

HYANNIS – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation is announcing the winners of its annual “Name a Snowplow” contest.

Grade school students from across the state were invited to submit a name that gets added to the plows in action this winter.

No schools from the Cape made it to this year’s list. The winners from District 5, which includes the Cape, were “Taylor Drift” from Dighton Elementary School and the Star Wars-themed “C 3 P Snow” from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Mansfield.

“Maintaining safe and clear roads across Massachusetts during winter is no easy task. We appreciate how educators are engaging their students in this fun competition that honors this vital public service,” said Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “Congratulations to the winning classrooms, and we look forward to seeing your snowplows out in the field.”

To view the full list of winning entries, click here.