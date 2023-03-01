Winter Heating Cost Reductions Approved

HYANNIS – Additional reductions in gas supply rates for Eversource and National Grid customers were approved by the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities.

Eversource and National Grid serve a combined 1.25 million customers in Massachusetts.

The reductions will decrease monthly bills up to 10 percent on average for typical residential heating customers.

Changes will go into effect on March 1 and give customers served by those companies lower gas supply rates until May 1.

“We’re glad to see continued reductions in natural gas prices, and we will continue to seek out ways to deliver relief to our residents,” said Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper in a statement.

The change in pricing comes from declining natural gas prices in the competitive market.

State officials said that changes are needed, shown through updated projections and actual gas consumption.

Resources for helping customers struggling with their utility bills are available on the DPU’s website.

By Zack Clapp, CapeCod.com Newscenter