With Senate Override Vote, Driver’s License Bill Becomes Law

BOSTON (AP) — A bill that would allow immigrants in the country illegally to obtain state driver’s licenses in Massachusetts has become law after the state Senate voted Thursday, June 9 to override the veto of Republican Gov. Charlie Baker.

The 32-8 vote followed a successful override vote Wednesday, June 8 in the House.

Massachusetts now joins 16 other states and the District of Columbia that have similar laws.

The new law is a win for immigrant rights groups who have long pushed for the measure.

Under the law, immigrants seeking licenses must provide the Registry of Motor Vehicles with a foreign passport or consular identification document.

BY STEVE LeBLANC, ASSOCIATED PRESS.