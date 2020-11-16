You are here: Home / NewsCenter / Women’s Coalition to Host Housing Roundtable

Women’s Coalition to Host Housing Roundtable

November 16, 2020

HYANNIS – The Cape Women’s Coalition will be hosting a virtual round table discussion on the local housing landscape.

Affordable and accessible housing has long been an issue in the area, and the coronavirus pandemic has only added to the trouble. The session aims to bring guests up to date on the current problems and how to properly solve them.

The event, which will be monitored by Director of Housing Advocacy for the Community Development Partnership Andrea Aldana, will be held on December 9 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Visit the coalition’s website by clicking here to learn more.

Filed Under: Local News, NewsCenter Tagged With: , , ,
About Brendan Fitzpatrick

Brendan, a recent graduate from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, is one of the newest members of the CapeCod.com NewsCenter team. When not on the beat, you'll probably find him watching Boston sports.


From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 