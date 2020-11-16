Women’s Coalition to Host Housing Roundtable

HYANNIS – The Cape Women’s Coalition will be hosting a virtual round table discussion on the local housing landscape.

Affordable and accessible housing has long been an issue in the area, and the coronavirus pandemic has only added to the trouble. The session aims to bring guests up to date on the current problems and how to properly solve them.

The event, which will be monitored by Director of Housing Advocacy for the Community Development Partnership Andrea Aldana, will be held on December 9 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. via Zoom. Visit the coalition’s website by clicking here to learn more.